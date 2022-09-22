Travis Barker’s New Skincare Launch Has People Saying He’s Undergone a ‘Kardashianization’

Has Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner gang rubbed off on punk-rock legend Travis Barker? Fans of the Blink-182 drummer are speculating so after Barker announced a new skincare line would be launching under his wellness brand, Barker Wellness Co.

Barker announced the line with an Instagram post captioned, “It’s vegan. It’s good. Rub it all over your body. #barkerwellness.”

Fans did not share Barker’s sentiment about the line being “good,” with one commenter writing, “He could have done something so much more authentic to him! Custom temporary tats, a hand cream/salve for dry hands good enough for drummers. There’s so much!”

In addition to feeling the expansion is inauthentic to Barker’s personality and brand, many are also dragging him for the product prices. The most inexpensive product — if you can even call it inexpensive — is a $95 facial cleanser and mask. A product called “Renewal Balm” clocks in as the most expensive item in the lineup, priced at a whopping $140.

One commenter conveyed just how deceased they were feeling at the pricing, writing, “$130 FOR EYE SERUM IM SCREAMMINGG.” Another wrote, “95 dollars for a cleanser?! to literally wash down the drain?!,” and another user coined Barker’s foray into skincare as the beginning of his “Kardashianization.”

The criticism of a “Kardashianization” isn’t totally off-base, as Barker told Elle, “Kourtney has taught me consistently is key when it comes to skincare and now I’m seeing results.” He added that he wanted his line of products to be “simple, so it’s straightforward for anyone to follow.” Related story Kourtney Kardashian Barker Advocates for Women's Body Positivity After Latest Pregnancy Comments

Barker originally founded Barker Wellness Co. out of a love for cannabidiol (CBD), the active ingredient in cannabis that does not produce a high but has proven medical benefits. He told Joe Rogan on an episode of Rogan’s podcast, “I’m one of those people whose mind is racing constantly. I’ll get home from the studio at 1 or 2 a.m. and I’m just like, figuring out how long I gotta sleep before I get to wake up my kids to go to school. And I just sit there with my wheels spinning unless I use CBD.”

Kourtney Kardashian may get married to boyfriend Travis Barker. https://t.co/7riInpotKq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 5, 2021

Barker Wellness Co. launched with a CBD pain relief balm and gummies, and the brand now also sells a variety of CBD tinctures and a bath soak, in addition to the five newly-launched skincare products. CBD is included in each skincare product’s formula, so regardless of fans’ dismay, the launch isn’t quite as inauthentic as many are claiming.

Kourtney has gotten Barker to try a few other “woo woo” health practices with her in addition to using CBD. The duo added quail eggs to their diet after learning they may be helpful for “babymaking purposes,” and they did an intensive cleanse during which they couldn’t have sex, consume caffeine, drink alcohol, eat sugar, or exercise for just under two weeks — another effort to stimulate fertility.

With both Barker and Brad Pitt announcing their skincare brands this week, something must be in the water in Hollywood — or celebrity men are just now jumping on the bandwagon that is the illustrious beauty industry cash cow.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about their sex lives.