Demi Moore Celebrates the Final Days of Summer in Beautiful Black Bikini

Demi Moore gave her Andie swimwear line one last whirl before the end of the summer season. The 59-year-old actress had a golden glow about her as she showed off several stunning bikinis and a one-piece bathing suit from the line.

The carousel of snapshots was taken on a boat at sunset so Moore’s skin had that perfect end-of-day light shining down on her. (See the photos HERE.) She looked directly at the camera, flaunting her fit physique while showing how sophisticated her vintage-inspired designs are. She even gave her fans a cheeky view of the black bikini as she lifted her long dark locks off her neck. Moore captioned the carousel, “Tomorrow may be the first day of Fall, but summer is a mindset.”

The Ghost star had plenty of her A-list friends chime in the comments about the gorgeous photos. “Nothing not to love about this,” wrote Michelle Pfeiffer. “You’re always summer,” said supermodel Helena Christensen. Chelsea Handler got straight to the point with, “Hot.” Lily Collins added, “I meannnnnn” with flame emojis — and we agree!

Calling her partnership with Andie “an inspiring and fulfilling experience,” Moore set out “to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives,” and it looks like she succeeded. The season might be over, but Moore is carrying over her carefree summer mindset into fall.

