Tim McGraw Gushes About ‘Soul Mate’ Faith Hill With Romantic Video for Her 55th Birthday

One of country music’s most enduring couples is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Their adorable romance was on full display on Sept. 21 as McGraw celebrated his stunning wife on her 55th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram video filled with memories of their life together.

With his single, “My Best Friend” (so sweet!) playing in the clip, McGraw made sure to add every hairstyle Hill has worn over the years. From super short to a fabulous 80s’ feathered look, you can see that there’s a lot of history in their 25 years of marriage. If that wasn’t enough, the message he wrote In the caption was equally as loving and emotional.

“Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend My soul mate The love of my life,” McGraw gushed, “I can’t believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life! You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives…… We love you baby!” Two of their three daughters also chimed in the comments, Audrey, 20, added a heart emoji and an emoji with tears in its eyes. Maggie, 24, wrote, “Ugh, what a QUEEN. Happy Birthday mother dearest” and later added, “Look how hot she is.”

There’s no doubt that this couple is bonded for life — they raised a family together, made music together, and recently starred on the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, together. And fans can’t get enough of their super-romantic love.

