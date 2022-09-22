Tiffany Trump Focuses on Her November Mar-a-Lago Wedding Amid Ivanka, Donald Jr. & Eric’s Legal Battle

Tiffany Trump has always been an outlier in her family, having been raised primarily on the West Coast by her mother Marla Maples. Her older half-siblings, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump were groomed to work in the Trump Organization, but Tiffany didn’t get that same warm welcome — and she might be happy now that dad Donald Trump didn’t embrace her into his business world.

With Donald Trump and his three eldest children being sued for $250 million by New State Attorney General Letitia James for business fraud, Tiffany’s focus is her wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on November 12. Even though the couple got engaged at the White House on her father’s last day in office, Tiffany’s relationship with Donald Trump was often tense. “She went a very long time without seeing him,” a family friend told People in 2017. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her, and she didn’t feel totally welcome. They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency. It’s gotten much worse now.”

Donald Trump and his three adult children have to face a new lawsuit regarding fraud. https://t.co/GNmiUMx4Rz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 21, 2022

She campaigned for him in 2020, but never in the same capacity as her older half-siblings. Tiffany wasn’t ever fully in the Trump fold, but perhaps she’s grateful that she’s doing wedding cake tastings while her dad, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric have to prepare a major legal case. Her ceremony location is also not without controversy since it was the site of the FBI raid in August where boxes of classified documents from Donald Trump’s presidency were retrieved. Her rumored 500 wedding guests must have that in the back of their minds, right?

Tiffany might be breathing a sigh of relief (along with her 16-year-old half-brother Barron) for avoiding the spotlight and the legal implications ahead for much of her family. Perhaps not being the favorite Trump child is paying off big time for once in her life.

