Shay Mitchell Proves She Is a DIY Beauty Queen After Dying Her Hair Ariel Red in Her Kitchen Sink

It’s Shay Mitchell‘s world, and she’s letting us live in it.

The actress and Beis founder took to her Instagram Story to let her followers vote for her next hair color, given the choices of Ariel red and platinum blonde. An overwhelming majority of people voted for red, and Mitchell followed through on her promise by having her long locks dyed in her kitchen sink. She may be living a life of glamour, but at the end of the day, she’s a DIY queen just like us.

Well, to an extent. Mitchell shared a candid Instagram post showing her laid out across her kitchen counter, head in her sink as celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero treated her tresses. Her carousel post featured photos and videos of her documenting the process in silly fashion, with her caption reading “You guys voted…”

Famous friends and fans alike showed out in the comments, cheering on her bold new look. Celebrity makeup artist Ash Kolm wrote “I love this decision,” model and blogger Janice Joostema shouted “LOOKS AMAZING” with a slew of fire emojis, and a fan gushed “You are stunning with every hair color!”

Another commenter shared how she related to Mitchell’s hairdo DIY, writing “Getting your hair done laying on the sink is bringing back childhood memories.”

Within hours of her hair transformation, Mitchell jetted off to Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week. She showed off the buttercup yellow ensemble she wore to Fendi’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show on Instagram as well, which looked amazing with her copper-toned locks.

