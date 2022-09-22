Lori Loughlin Makes Her Acting Comeback in First Major Role Since College Admissions Scandal

It’s been a long road for Lori Loughlin after the college admissions scandal, but it looks like she’s found a new home over at Great American Family TV. Her first major acting comeback role will be in their TV movie Fall Into Winter, which will air in early January 2023.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have been following Loughlin’s career after she was released from prison in 2020. The same media company allowed her to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas last holiday season. Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, sang the 58-year-old actress’ praises in a statement about her upcoming film. Calling her “a genre-defining star,” Abbott spoke about having “the honor to call [her] a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” He continued, “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Dave Coulier recently shared his feelings on Lori Loughlin's involvement with the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/TP0HEryhlE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 1, 2022

Abbott formerly was the CEO of Hallmark Media and left the network after he pulled a Zola.com wedding commercial that featured two women kissing. Conservative groups praised him, but critics noted the lack of diversity and LGBTQ+ friendly movies on the channel. He moved over to Great American Family TV, which caters to stories that attract a more conservative audience while also signing some major Hallmark stars to production deals, including Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and now, Loughlin. (And their lack of diversity and LGBTQ+ movies and shows are also controversial amongst fans.)

He’s promising to make her one of the faces of his network, just as he did during his Hallmark days. “She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he told Variety. “At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment.” Loughlin is being welcomed with open arms as she starts filming Fall Into Winter on Oct. 23 and begins her next chapter.

