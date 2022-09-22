Khloé Kardashian Reveals Just How Anxious She Was That People Would Think Her Surrogacy With Tristan Thompson Was Planned Post-Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian wants the world to know that when it comes to Tristan Thompson, she may be “a lunatic,” but she’s not, “like, that deranged.”

The season 2 premiere of The Kardashians brought revelations to light about Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, which was briefly mentioned in the show’s season 1 finale. Amid those revelations were that the Kardashians found out about Thompson’s affair at the same time as the rest of the world, and at that point, he and Khloé had already moved forward with their surrogacy for baby no. 2.

Khloé discussed the unfortunate timing of events during the second season opener, revealing, “We did an embryo transfer days before Thanksgiving. I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December and it’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact.”

She continued to defend herself, saying, “Why would I have a baby with someone that’s having a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic but not, like, that deranged.”

Thompson’s affair with Nichols is his third confirmed cheating incident during his 6-year on-and-off relationship with Khloé. It’s the first time, as far as the public knows, that he’s had a child with another woman since dating Khloé.

Khloé’s anxiety about the public’s assumptions following the surrogacy/paternity situation isn’t surprising given the couple’s history and the public criticism she’s faced for taking Thompson back several times. Related story Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Thompson was first caught cheating on Khloé in 2018 within days of Khloé giving birth to their first child, True. His second confirmed incident was in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloé began dating Thompson in September 2016, and she revealed to Extra in January 2017 that she hoped Thompson would be “the One,” sharing, “I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope [he’ll be my forever love]. Only time will tell.”

In February 2018, just two months after confirming her pregnancy with the NBA player, Us Weekly reported that Thompson was seen “getting cozy” with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James during NBA All-Star weekend. A source told the publication, “Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloé, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

Just two days after Khloé reportedly went into labor in April 2018, footage was released of Thompson getting intimate with several women. One video showed Thompson kissing a woman at a rooftop bar in Manhattan, and another from October 2017 — Khloé’s third month of pregnancy with True — showed Thompson getting intimate with two women outside of a club near Washington D.C.

Neither Khloé nor Thompson have commented on the footage to date, but a source told Page Six that Khloé “is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child.”

At the end of April 2018, reports surfaced that Khloé was trying to look past Thompson’s infidelity. A source told ET, “[Khloé is] not in a bubble of denial. She knows what’s going on and is still trying to process it, but so far, she’s managed to move past it and look forward.” At that time, five women had come forward with detailed cheating allegations against Thompson.

In May 2018, Us Weekly reported that Khloé and Thompson were “fully back together,” despite Khloé having seen all of the photos and videos of Thompson with other women. Even with reluctant support from her family and concern from her fans, Khloé forgave and even defended Thompson in the months following their reconciliation.

September 2018 saw reports of more cheating speculation, with Us Weekly sharing “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night [at a club in LA]. They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.” Khloé reportedly chose to not believe the claims, with a source saying, “People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

Khloé seemed to waffle over a scheduled move to Thompson’s home base of Cleveland in October 2018, postponing it a few weeks amid commentary over Thompson’s new cheating rumors. At the end of the month, the couple ended up reconciling, again.

After a rocky few months of split speculation, February 2019 brought about the disaster that was Thompson cheating on Khloé with Jordyn Woods. The couple officially split, and the Kardashians severed their ties with Woods. A source revealed just how garbage of a partner Thompson is, telling Us Weekly “He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

The months that followed saw Khloé giving Thompson the cold shoulder and looking like she was moving on, but in July 2020, reports began to surface about the pair giving their relationship another go. At that point, the world was collectively begging Khloé not to go down that road again, but as a hopeless romantic, that’s exactly what she did. An August report from People revealed the couple had actually gotten back together in June 2020.

In March 2021, Khloé made a heartfelt Instagram post that was her first official confirmation that she and Tristan were a couple again. She wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Aaaand then in June 2021, E! News reported the couple had gone separate ways, again, with a source saying “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

And then, big sigh here, reports surfaced in August 2021 that the couple was back on. Again. By this point, Khloé’s fans were fed up with her letting Thompson have his way with her. One person took to Twitter to say, “At this point it’s just too painful to be a fan of hers anymore. It’s sad and embarrassing. I wish her happiness, but she’s self-sabotaging, and I’m not here for it.”

In a now-predictable turn of events, People reported in December 2021 that the couple had broken up again. This split followed allegations of Thompson’s affair with Nichols, which Thompson confirmed along with Nichols’ pregnancy, in January 2022.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, reports surfaced in July 2022 that Khloé and Thompson were not only having another baby together via surrogate but that the child had possibly already been born. The two welcomed their second child, a boy, at the beginning of August. Sources shared that while the two were not dating, they planned to continue co-parenting their two children.

Which leads us to last night’s revelations on The Kardashians that confirmed the Maralee Nichols scandal and the surrogacy had horrible cosmic timing. Had Thompson’s third instance of confirmed infidelity not been brought to light, it’s extremely likely, given her history with him, that Khloé was planning to take Thompson back ahead of their son’s arrival. We hope for her sake that co-parenting is the furthest their relationship will go from here on out.

