Khloé Kardashian Told Her Sisters She & Tristan Thompson Started Their Surrogacy Journey Just ‘Days Before’ the Maralee Nichols Paternity Scandal Broke

Season 2 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu last night, and with it came Khloé Kardashian‘s admission to her sisters that she and Tristan Thompson were having another baby together via surrogacy. What should have been happy news was tainted by Thompson’s paternity scandal going public, which the Kardashian family found out about at the same time as the rest of the world.

Kim Kardashian seemed to find out about the news before any of the other Kar-Jenners, which The Kardashians film crew caught on camera and released in the season 1 finale. Kim, who was visibly panicked, tried to reach Khloé, but she wasn’t able to get ahold of her sister immediately.

She instead called sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kylie Jenner to read Thompson’s legal declaration regarding his involvement in Maralee Nichols’ pregnancy, which was leaked to the press — a move Thompson did not anticipate. In fact, until the court documents leaked, he seemed to have no intention of telling Khloé about his and Nichols’ baby, but that’s not exactly a surprising move from the serial cheater. Disappointing, but not surprising.

When Kim was finally able to get ahold of Khloé, she said, “If this isn’t the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being… If this isn’t the most clear situation, I don’t know what is.”

What the public didn’t get to see during the season 1 finale was Khloé’s admission to Kim that she and Thompson had done an embryo transfer with a surrogate just days prior to his cheating and paternity scandal breaking. Baby No. 2 was likely already on the way.

Khloé explained during a Kardashians confessional, "We did an embryo transfer days before Thanksgiving. I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December and it's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact."

She added, “Why would I have a baby with someone that’s having a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic but not, like, that deranged.”

Khloé also implied that Thompson was pushing her to move forward with the surrogacy “by a certain date,” which Kendall Jenner chalked up as a sign that he wanted to “trap” her, already knowing his inappropriate relationship with Nichols had resulted in another child.

In her own confessional, Kylie broke down into tears over the situation — a rare display of emotion for the beauty mogul. As she wept, she explained, “It’s not about the baby, it’s about how it went down and the circumstances. This is very hard to navigate and I hate that she’s sad. I just love my sister and I hate that she’s going through this.”

Khloé’s son was born in July, and Thompson was not present for the birth. He did visit Khloé and the baby, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, and the two are reportedly attempting to peacefully co-parent regardless of Thompson’s lewd behavior ending their relationship, again.

