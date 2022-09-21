Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenny Mollen

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kaley Cuoco’s First ‘Magical’ Meeting With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Sounds Like a Rom-Com Movie

Kristyn Burtt
2022 HBO Emmy's Party at San Plus Icon
Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco CraSH/imageSPACE/MEGA.
Kaley Cuoco Fell in Love With
Kaley Cuoco Fell in Love With
Kaley Cuoco Fell in Love With
View Gallery 0 Images

Kaley Cuoco has a new movie, Meet Cute, that has everyone buzzing that she’s smitten with her co-star, Pete Davidson, but the 36-year-old actress only has eyes for one person: boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The couple were both Emmy nominees this year — she got a nod for The Flight Attendant, and he received recognition for Ozark. If that wasn’t an adorable enough story, then the first time they met is a tale straight out of a Hollywood rom-com.

Calling it “absolutely love at first sight” to Extra, Cuoco revealed that she met her 40-year-old boyfriend at the red-carpet premiere of Ozark. “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect,” she gushed. After divorcing second husband Karl Cook in 2021, her relationship with Pelphrey all came down to timing.

 After her split from Cook, Cuoco made sure to focus on self-care and therapy, so Pelphrey came after she had invested in herself. “If I had met Tom even a week earlier, I don’t think it would have worked,” she told Access Hollywood. “I needed that time to figure myself out. We met a little later in life and, boom, it was right where it was supposed to be.”

While Cuoco promised Glamour magazine earlier this year that she will “never get married again,” the HBO Max star is proving that you can fall in love again after heartbreak — no matter what your age. That’s exactly the sweet spot Cuoco is leaning into with her blossoming relationship with Pelphrey.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade at arrivals for Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA May 20, 2016.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad