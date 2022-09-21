Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenny Mollen

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ana de Armas Already Knows Her Nudes From ‘Blonde’ Will Go Viral: ‘It’s Disgusting’

Alyssa K. Davis
DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Ana
Plus Icon
Ana de Armas attends the 'Blonde' dinner during the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images.

When reflecting on her raw performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, Ana de Armas shared one thing that does bother her — even though it was necessary in order to tell Monroe’s story in the way she and director Andrew Dominik needed to.

In an interview with Variety, de Armas spoke about the manner in which Monroe’s emotional state and sexual experience are depicted in the film, and why the rawness and uncomfortability of many scenes was necessary.

“We’re telling her story, from her point of view. I’m making people feel what she felt,” de Armas said. “When we had to shoot these kinds of scenes, like the one with [President] Kennedy [where he forces Monroe to perform oral sex on him while on a telephone call], it was difficult for everybody. But at the same time, I knew I had to go there to find the truth.”

In a way, de Armas sacrificed her body to bring justice and peace to Monroe for the unkindnesses she faced from her lovers and the world at large. The actress admitted, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it,” she shared in regard to nude scenes in the film.

She reflected on the inevitability of footage of her naked body circulating the world for people’s pleasure rather than as an artistic conduit for telling Monroe’s tragic story, saying, “I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

In another recent interview with AnOther, de Armas shared that “the desire of all these men over Marilyn, the way they look at her like meat — like a room service delivery” was part of what fueled her strength in getting so vulnerable and naked in front of the world — literally and metaphorically — in Blonde. Put poignantly by de Armas, she said “I’ve been told by people, oh my gosh this scene is so long! And I think, well, yes, and now you can imagine what she was feeling.”

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix starting September 28, 2022.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Marilyn Monroe’s too-short life.

Marilyn Monroe: 32 Photos of Marilyn Monroe's Too-Short Life

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad