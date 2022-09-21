The Way Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Look Together in Their First Outing Since the Cheating Allegations Is Leaving People Super Confused

In case you missed it, all hell broke loose this week on TikTok, specifically when Instagram Model Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine carried on a year-long affair a few years back. While he released a statement, many are more concerned with how his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo has been doing amid all the drama.

Well, in these photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two seem to be doing just fine?! (See the photos HERE!) In them, you can see that Prinsloo and Levine are just smiling, carrying their kids’ stuff as they pick them up from school.

As you can imagine, this has led people to be totally confused: Are they putting on a strong face? Are they really not bothered by this? Are Prinsloo and her unborn baby okay?

Many on Twitter have been concerned about the Victoria’s Secret model and her baby’s health, sending well wishes whenever they can.

So on Sept. 19, Stroh uploaded a video alleging that she and Levine had an affair when she was 19. They split off after a year, and she showed a text message of him asking if he could name his and Prinsloo’s unborn child after her. This led to more women alleging that he had sent them flirtatious messages and more.

Stroh recently uploaded a "Part 2 video" of her viral TikTok, claiming that he insinuated that Levine had told her that his and Prinsloo's marriage was over.

Levine publicly apologized, saying, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the former Voice judge wrote in his statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate.” Levine added that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and has “taken proactive steps to remedy” the issues with his family who means the world to him.

Levine and Prinsloo started dating back in 2012, marrying in 2014. They’ve welcomed two daughters named Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. They announced on Sept 7, 2022, that they were expecting their third child together.

