Kaley Cuoco’s Warm Comments About Pete Davidson Prove They Have the Cutest Friendship

After jokingly roasting Pete Davidson for his casual attire at the Meet Cute premiere, Kaley Cuoco sang the comedian’s praises in the cutest display of friendship.

While speaking to an ET correspondent at the New York City premiere, Cuoco shared, “Honestly [Davidson is] just a really sweet human being. Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph.”

She continued, “He’s really generous when it comes to that, and it’s a really sweet side to him.”

Kanye West makes his opinion known about his feelings towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's separation. https://t.co/t6TcHilI2F — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2022

Cuoco went on to share that Davidson’s friendly demeanor isn’t just reserved for fans; he’s just as lovely on set when interacting with his co-workers. The actress emphasized how funny the Saturday Night Live cast member is, saying “all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh.”

Cuoco’s glowing remarks about Davidson have sparked some curiosity about whether the two may be romantically linked, but as of now, there’s no hard evidence to confirm Cuoco and Davidson are anything more than friends. The comedian did just part ways with Kim Kardashian, so his tender heart may be taking a break from the dating scene for a while longer.

Amid Adam Levine allegedly cheating on pregnant Behati Prinsloo and the country music industry still up in arms about Maren Morris’ feud with Brittany Aldean, this wholesome Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco friendship moment is just what we needed to lift our spirits. Related story Kaley Cuoco & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make Their Adorable Red Carpet Debut at Emmys Red Carpet

