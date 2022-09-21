Taylor Swift Embraces Her Dark Side in This Sparkling & Vampy Cutout Gown 

It feels like we’ve seen Taylor Swift go through every transformation in the book, from bright-eyed, curly-haired country gal to revenge-hungry edgy Queen. No matter the style or Swiftie era we’re in, we always love what she has to bring (especially on the red carpet!)

Despite being one of the most popular faces in the music industry, Swift doesn’t do the red carpet scene that much. Lately, she’s been rocking different red carpet events to promote her new album Midnights (we’re especially not over the golden sequined number at the Toronto International Film Festival!) But this time, for the Nashville Songwriters Awards, she decided to show everyone a darker side to her fashion.

See the photos below:

Taylor Swift, Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images. Taylor Swift, Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images. Taylor Swift, Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images. Taylor Swift, Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images.

As you can see, Swift upped the ante for her edgy looks, rocking this sparkling and glamorous black cut-out dress. Designed by Michael Kors, Swift made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out in this paired with silver heels and Rahaminov diamond earrings.

She arrived in this dark look to accept the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s award for Songwriter-Artist of the Decade where she performed a heartfelt rendition of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and gave an insanely touching speech (that people are already looking for Easter eggs from!)

It's no secret that Swift dominates the red carpet and stage, wowing everyone with her sparkling ensembles. In fact, Swift has become a style icon over the years, even among her best friend Selena Gomez. In a previous interview with Elle, Gomez revealed that when she transitioned to becoming a pop star, she looked to her BFF for style inspo. "To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor [Swift] inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits," she said.

