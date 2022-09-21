Heather Graham Looks Like a Dream While Rocking a Black Drawstring Bikini on Her Italian Vacay

Heather Graham knows how to look like a goddess in any setting, including while she’s living it up in Italy before the fall weather approaches!

On Sept 18, the Austin Powers star turned everyone’s heads when she uploaded a series of confident and glowing photos from her trip to Ishia, Italy. She posted it with the caption, “I love you Ischia 🇮🇹 day and night! 🌞❤️🌝 #ischia.”

In the first photo, we can see Graham showing off her toned figure as she rocks a black bikini and matching sunnies. (And we desperately need a hair tutorial on those effortlessly chic beach waves!) Then in the second photo, we get a romantic shot of Graham wearing a furry jacket atop a lace dress as she stares off into the sea and moonlight. Seriously, this needs to be a poster for a rom-com; we’re obsessed!

This isn’t the first time the Hangover star has wowed fans with a bikini shot. In fact, Graham loves embracing her confidence and sexuality any chance she gets, previously saying that women expressing their sexuality is “the ultimate form of freedom.”

“I feel like women don’t have the safety to express themselves sexually,” she said in a previous interview with Women’s Health. “A woman being able to express her sexuality is the ultimate form of freedom.” She added, “Sex is a part of who I am and it took me a long time to feel good about it. But it’s an aspect of my personality. I wasn’t sure if it was good or bad to be a person who really enjoys sex.”

The confidence! The empowerment! We can’t get enough. Related story Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Figure & Confident Spirit in a Snapshot That's Almost NSFW

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

