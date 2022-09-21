Adam Levine Is Being Mercilessly Dragged on Social Media By Fellow A-Listers For His Alleged Affair

Adam Levine is in hot water for his messy alleged affair with 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, and the heat only seems to be cranking up.

Cheating is egregious in general, but Levine’s reported betrayal is about as abhorrent as possible. His wife of 8 years, former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is currently pregnant with their third child. Nothing says peace and serenity while growing a human like learning that your husband may have been cheating on you from a viral TikTok video.

Levine released a statement on his Instagram Story following Stroh’s viral allegations, which included claims that her affair with Levine lasted a year and the Maroon 5 singer asked permission to name his new baby after her — like that’s not totally weird and inappropriate.

Levine’s statement read, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate…

To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.” He concluded with “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man.



Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause tweeted in support of Prinsloo, “When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man. Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough.”

90210 alum Sarah Foster hopped on TikTok to drag Levine and criticize Stroh, saying “He’s obviously like, a total pig, and… Gross, but this woman chose to make a viral TikTok video… Putting it out there for the world to see, for a pregnant woman to see, when she could have just messaged her privately.”

She continued with zero mercy for anyone but Prinsloo: “We don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, okay, and you participated.”

Foster’s comments sparked a heated debate about placing the blame on women for being pursued by a married man and choosing to participate in an affair, with model Emily Ratajkowski publicly disagreeing with Foster’s take on the matter.

Ratajakowski stitched part of Foster’s TikTok, adding her own comments. “I just couldn’t disagree more,” she began. “I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age… The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous.”

“It’s predatory, it’s manipulative… I just do not agree. Also, if you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one obligated to be loyal. So the whole other woman, like, they’re to blame, that’s bad and it’s literally designed to keep women apart.”

Ratajakowski is in the middle of a divorce with her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard due to his own alleged cheating scandal. She followed up with another TikTok elaborating on her take a bit further, saying “I think a huge problem in our culture right now is we say, ‘Oh men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’ Then we don’t hold them accountable. We blame other women and ask women to adjust their behavior, instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

Amid the public commentary, Prinsloo has yet to comment on the alleged affair, and we imagine she’s likely prioritizing her peace and mental health while focusing on her children and developing baby. Having your marriage dissected by millions — while dealing with pregnancy and hormone changes — is undoubtedly highly stressful and embarrassing, especially when you discover your husband has potentially been cheating on you from a viral video and a handful of seemingly damning receipts.

Levine is known to flaunt his good looks and sex appeal, and his narcissistic attitude is only highlighted in a screenshot shared by Stroh, in which Levine allegedly wrote, “It is truly unreal how f—ing hot you are like it blows my mind… You are 50 times hotter in person and so am I hahaha.”

It’s not looking great for Levine, at all, and his peers are certainly checking him at the door. For Prinsloo’s sake, we hope the allegations are not true. We’re wishing her all the health and happiness in life and with her growing children, whether she keeps Levine around or not.

