Brooke Shields’ Community-Minded, Empowering Philosophy on Aging Is Everything

Brooke Shields is celebrating the empowering process of aging, and she’s encouraging other women to embrace the marks of their years lived rather than yearning for youth.

While speaking at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, the former actress-turned-entrepreneur opened up about the passion that sparked her online platform, Beginning Is Now. Before taking the stage, she told People, “It’s about this demographic of women really coming into their power and owning it and really taking this period of their lives to pivot in the ways they want to — and that’s in everything with beauty, wellness — all of it.”

Shields, who just starred in the latest campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, shared a bit more on her philosophy on aging, saying, “Yes, my body [and] my skin is different at 57 than it was in my 20s, but that’s not what I’m coveting. I’m not trying to grow younger, I’m trying to grow better and more confident.”

Along with her empowering outlook on aging, Shields also emphasized the importance of community. “I feel the most empowered when I’m around like-minded women and we’re talking about what we’re excited about in the future,” she said. “That’s what it means to be a woman — we celebrate one another.”

The platform reached its one-year anniversary this month, with Shields’ goal of “positively changing the whole conversation around age” touching women around the world. The top of the Beginning Is Now site reads, “Every second, every minute, and every day is a chance to begin again,” with a quote from Shields directly below: “At Beginning is Now, we see every new beginning as an opportunity to be embraced. We’ve spent our lives doing things by the book, and now we’re writing our own.” Amen to that.