Tom Brady Hints That His Marriage Woes With Giselle Bündchen Are Affecting His NFL Career

After an emotional outburst on the football field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Dallas Cowboys game last Sunday, Tom Brady publically apologized for his actions and hinted at what may have led him to throw his tablet and football helmet while yelling at his teammates from the sidelines.

In Monday’s episode of the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the Buccaneers quarterback reflected on his behavior, sharing, “I’ve gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be.” After commenting that he was “too overly emotional” during Sunday’s game, he concluded, “I’ve got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates.”

As for why Brady’s emotions aren’t in a good place, his marriage constantly making headlines — and not in a good way, these days — could have everything to do with his mental state. The football star has been married to former Victoria’s Secret model Giselle Bündchen since 2009, and they share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

Rumors recently surfaced that Brady and Bündchen are having marital problems due to Brady’s “unretirement,” with the couple reportedly living separately at the moment. Brady’s very brief retirement stemmed from Bündchen’s desire for him to leave the “very violent sport,” as she put it during her cover story interview with Elle. The Brazilian model also added that she would like him to be more present in her life and their children’s lives, “But ultimately… Everybody has to make a decision that works for [them],” concluding, “He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen was also recently spotted in Manhatten sobbing on the street while taking a phone call, which is an uncharacteristic public display of emotion for the model. With both Brady and Bündchen having these moments that deviate from their usual behavior, it doesn’t seem like a stretch to say neither of them wants their relationship to end — so the ability to compromise seems to be the current question.

In fact, the Buccaneers announced on Sunday that Brady would be taking a "veteran's rest" every Wednesday during the 2022 season, attributing the off-day to his status as a 45-year-old elite athlete. There's speculation that, in addition to needing to rest from aches and pains that his younger teammates may not be experiencing, Brady's "personal day" is a compromise with Bündchen to spend more time with the family.

Fans of Brady should enjoy his “comeback” season with the Buccaneers as much as possible, because if he wants to save his marriage, it seems like another season in the NFL isn’t the way to do so.

