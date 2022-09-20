Brad Pitt Created a Collection of Sculptures Inspired by His Relationship Mistakes, & They’re On Public Display

In today’s unexpected news, Brad Pitt has been reflecting on mistakes he’s made in former relationships, and he’s reckoning with them through his own artwork. Which is now on public display. In Finland, of all places.

Pitt, who took to pottery and sculpting during the pandemic, created a series of sculptures made from plastic and bronze that are on display until January 2023 at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. His works are part of an exhibit called “WE,” which also includes sculptures and paintings by Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave.

Jennifer Aniston's cheeky response about her divorce from Brad Pitt proves the actress has healed and moved on from this chapter in her life.

When talking to ET about the inspiration behind his sculpture collection, Pitt shared, “To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

So what exactly can you expect to see if you happen to be in Finland in the next few months? According to the museum’s website, Pitt’s collection includes “a plaster panel using molds made of the human body, which depicts a story-like shooting scene, as well as house-shaped sculptures made of transparent silicone placed on a stand, which have been shot with different caliber weapons,” among other works.

A Brad Pitt fan account also shared a few photos of the actor’s artwork on Twitter, which include shots of the above pieces and two additional sculptures.

Pitt has previously been romantically linked with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Thandie Newton, Geena Davis, and a handful of other famous figures. If you find yourself getting bored this winter, book a casual trip to Finland to play “Which Ex Is This Sculpture About” and thank Pitt for the art-inspired adventure. Related story 6 Things To Know About Rose Hanbury, Her Rumored Affair With William & Feud With Kate

