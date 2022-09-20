Meghan Markle Reportedly Asked to Have a ‘One-to-One’ Meeting With King Charles III Amid Family Feud

The death of Queen Elizabeth II could be the breaking point for the royal family’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As they grieve the loss of their loved one, there might be some thawing of the friction that has plagued both side since the couple left the UK for the US.

Royal reporter Neil Sean is claiming that Meghan requested a meeting with King Charles III via a formal letter. “She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” Neil Sean told Sky News. And to make sure everyone heard him loudly and clearly, he emphasized, “That’s right, Meghan one-to-one with King Charles III. You heard correct.” Sean praised the Duchess of Sussex for understanding the new formalities with Charles’ new position, adding, “this is how you write to the King.”

He believes that if the meeting happens, it’s “an opportunity to clear the air, put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years”. As wonderful as this sounds, Sean noted that he has “no idea if this is going to go forward.” He also thinks that after everything that has happened over the last few years, “it’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.” This might be a wise way for Harry and Meghan to move forward with the royal family so that there is peace between them.

Perhaps something good will come out of the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because she was beloved by the entire family — that is something they can all agree upon. She would love for all of the royals to be united, so maybe Charles will take up Meghan on her offer and this next chapter will be less about the feud, and more about the family.

