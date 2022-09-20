Kim K Got Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis and Chelsea Handler To Pose in Their Bras for Her New SKIMS Launch

Kim Kardashian recruited famous friends for her latest SKIMS campaign — and she even managed to get them to strip down to their bras. Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, and Brooke Shields are just some of the famous faces seen in the clip.

Kim tweeted out a message about the latest collection from her shapewear line, writing, “SKIMS Bras – a complete system of shaping solutions for every need. Thank you @BrookeShields, @JulietteLewis, @chelseahandler, Indya Moore, @CassieSuper, and @iambeckyg for joining our campaign to celebrate the launch of @skims Bras.” The reality star is promising that her bras will fit women of all shapes and sizes — no matter how big or small your boobs are.

Lewis joked in the ad, “I used to want my name to be Tammy and I wanted big boobs and hips.” Shields cheekily admitted, “One of the most perfect bodies is my ex-husband’s wife.” That likely is a reference to tennis legend Steffi Graf, who married Andre Agassi two years after he split with Shields. Handler talked about her big boobs when she was a teen. “I would duct tape them before I went to school and it took me until I was about 40 to really understand that my boobs are awesome,” she said confidently.

It’s a clever and empowering campaign to get women to love their bodies (and their boobs) for their unique shapes and sizes. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Kim can find plenty of celebrities to not only star in the video, but also get them to undress and talk about their boobs. Now that’s what we call star power!

