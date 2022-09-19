Priyanka Chopra Threw Husband Nick Jonas a Surprise Golf Tournament For His 30th Birthday

Nick Jonas celebrated a milestone birthday on Sept. 16, and wife Priyanka Chopra made sure it was a day he would never forget. Instead of a surprise birthday party, she turned it into a surprise golf tournament, which really set that bar high for his next big celebration.

Chopra planned the event at Scottsdale National Golf Club, a self-described “by invitation-only private golf club,” so you know this was strictly an A-list day. It was a Jonas family affair as mom, dad, Kevin, Frankie, and Joe all showed up to support Nick. The couple each shared snapshots from the day on their Instagram Reels, along with emotional messages for each other. The 30-year-old musician wrote, “Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favorite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure.And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much. #letsgetit.”

Chopra gushed just as much as her husband did in her caption, writing, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.” It seemed to be a celebration of love for the entire Jonas clan.

The couple is not only relishing in the joys of parenthood together, but they are also making sure their business ties overlap, too. Their Perfect Moment fashion line of ski and surf clothing has just launched, and they recently revealed to Variety that they hope to find the right project to star in with each other. “We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” Chopra revealed. So stay tuned, their future plans — on and off the golf course — are going to be big.

