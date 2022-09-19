Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Figure & Confident Spirit in a Snapshot That’s Almost NSFW

Sofía Vergara never fails to wow and amaze her loyal fans. Whether it be a show-stopping outfit at the Emmys or a stunning throwback photo, she knows how to take everyone’s breath away every single time. Today is no different.

On Sept 18, the Modern Family alum uploaded a cheeky and beautiful snapshot of herself rocking a bikini by the pool. She posted it to her Instagram story with the caption, “Se acabo el verano,” which translates to “Summer is over.”

In the photo, we see Vergara rocking a blue and white thong bikini in her backyard. She’s letting her hands wave in the air as she savors the last bits of summer. And let’s just say, her figure looks amazing in this snapshot, and the thong bottom accentuates it!

While it may be the official end of summer, we’re sure that won’t stop Vergara from wowing fans with sexy throwbacks and glowing mirror selfies.

The Modern Family alum got started in modeling at only 17 years old when she was discovered on a beach in her home country of Colombia. After years of hard work and determination, she became one of the highest-paid actresses and a modern-day beauty icon.

In an archived interview with InStyle, she revealed that even she wasn’t always super confident. “I was always a little confident, but it wasn’t until I began finding success as an actress that I truly became comfortable,” she said, noting that “succeeding in business” has really boosted her confidence over the years.

In the same interview, she added that she feels most beautiful with her husband, family, and friends. “What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments, I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”

