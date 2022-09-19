Giselse Bündchen & Tom Brady Might Have Reached a Compromise To Save Their Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marital problems have been a top story for the last few weeks. He wanted to continue to play football and she was upset about how he handled his unretirement. However, neither of them seem ready to throw in the towel on their marriage, despite living apart for the time being.

Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed that Brady is going to take a rest day every Wednesday. The team is calling it “veteran rest” because he is a 45-year-old elite athlete, who might feel those aches and pains a bit more than his younger teammates. Although we have to wonder if his extra day off is a marital compromise on his NFL season so Brady can spend additional quality time with his 42-year-old wife.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly maintaining some space from one another during this time. https://t.co/OW9i7BE0jc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2022

This midweek break is coming at the right time for the duo as Bündchen was spotted in Manhattan crying into her phone in public. That’s a rare moment of emotion from the model, who has a very carefully curated public image. It shows how hard it is to go through any relationship issues, especially when you’re under the hot glare of the spotlight. So perhaps this day of rest for Brady is an opportunity for them to sit down, talk, and figure out their differences in private.

Bündchen is ready for the next chapter of her family’s life while Brady still feels like he has unfinished business on the football field. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams…,” she told ELLE recently. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose, and now it’s going to be my turn.” Let’s hope the couple can work it out and Brady can be there to support her for the next part of her journey.

