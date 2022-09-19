Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves the Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan

In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.

Seen sitting in the second row of family members along with Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Harry and Meghan were notably excluded from the first row of seating, where King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex occupied one side of the aisle, and Prince William, Prince George, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — who are not working members of the royal family — occupied the other.

Several transgressions have reportedly taken place against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth’s death, including speculation that Harry wasn’t notified about the Queen’s passing until five minutes before it was announced to the public, according to The Telegraph. The publication claims Prince Harry was the “last to know,” to which a spokesperson for King Charles responded with a statement to the Daily Mail that read, “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.” It was implied that Harry didn’t receive the news sooner because he was en route to Balmoral to be with the Queen and couldn’t be reached while in flight.

Since stepping down from their position as working royals, Harry and Meghan have grown accustomed to being sat in the back row of the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was no exception.

