Meghan Markle Paid Homage to The Queen Through Her Funeral Attire

Meghan Markle celebrated the late Queen Elizabeth II in subtle fashion at the monarch’s state funeral on Monday. Looking stricken and somber, Meghan wore the diamond and pearl drop earrings the Queen gifted her during their first solo outing in 2018, but that wasn’t the only part of her attire that nodded to Queen Elizabeth.

Inspired by the history of her relationship with the Queen, Meghan wore a simple and elegant black Stella McCartney cape dress — a design that may look very familiar to fans of the Duchess. Meghan wore the same dress in navy in 2018 during Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall, but her history with cape dresses goes beyond that.

The Duchess of Sussex has donned caped dresses a number of times since joining the royal family — she wore a cream-colored Givenchy cape dress during her solo engagement with the Queen in 2018; she wore a variety of caped gowns during her royal tours of Morocco and the South Pacific prior to stepping down as a working royal, and she chose cape dresses for her final engagements as a working member of the family, including the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service where she stunned in a sophisticated green number.

Under microscopic scrutiny by both the royal machine and the public, Meghan ensured her mourning attire was within the parameters of the royal funeral dress code, which requires black knee-length dresses or coats and black hats with optional veils.

In addition to making a fashion statement, perhaps the Duchess’s clothing choice was also inspired by a need to draw strength during a time of intense public analysis of the royals’ every move — capes represent strength in cultures around the globe, after all.

