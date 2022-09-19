President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Were Among the First to Arrive Alongside the British Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the British royal family was the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were close behind. The two were one of the first world leaders to arrive at the departed Queen’s funeral alongside her family, showing their respects for her.

With over 2,000 royals, world leaders, and hundreds of members, it’s getting a bit hectic at Westminster Abbey, not to mention the thousands of mourners camped outside. People started trickling in it at 8 AM at the church where Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip and had her coronation. Many world leaders like Nadham Zahawi, Ben Wallace, and the Bidens came quite quickly, with the Bidens arriving in their bomb-proof limo called The Beast. See the photos below:

The pair are staying low throughout, walking in quietly as they take their seats to mourn the longest reigning monarch.

