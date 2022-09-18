Princess Diana’s Nieces Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer Are Making Waves at Fashion Week During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Events

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are believed to not be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral or any events leading up to it. Instead, they’re showing off their innate stylish sides by attending the front row of London Fashion Week. While attending the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week on Sept 18, all eyes were on them and their sensational outfits.

Lady Eliza arrived in a cut-out mini-dress that was as mesmerizing as it was glamorous. Underneath, she’s rocking a white sequined bralette that matches her chic heels. Her twin sister Lady Amelia donned a similarly cut mini-dress but shook things up with some eye-catching pink feathers around the cut-outs. She paired the white and pink mini-dress with a black bralette, metallic pumps, and a sparkling clutch.

Now, the chic twins have been making waves at London Fashion Week while their cousins mourn their grandmother, and neither has said anything publicly about the late Queen since her death on Sept 8.

In case you don’t know, Eliza and Amelia are the children of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. They share another sister named Kitty, a brother named Louis Spencer, and a half-brother named Samuel.

