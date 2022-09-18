Denise Richards Teases New OnlyFans Content With a Cheeky & Confident Topless Photo

Within the past few years, more and more celebrities have felt liberated, wanting to share their confidence with the world on the platform OnlyFans. Not only does it provide more confidence for a lot of them, but it also supplies a hefty paycheck: the best of both worlds. Many stars, from Disney alum Bella Thorne to Denise Richards have captivated fans with their saucy OnlyFans content. And Richards is turning up the heat on her platform once again.

On Richards’ Instagram story, you see her promoting her new content on OnlyFans, wowing everyone with a cheeky topless photo.

Denise Richards IG Story. Denise Richards IG Story.

In the photo, we see Richards showing off her toned abs and curves while standing in front of a gorgeous, lush mountainside setting. Her wavy hair sits below her shoulders as she gives her best smolder to the camera. She’s rocking daisy ducks and an unbuttoned letterman jacket. While there may be a star emoji covering her breast, she’s showing the world this daring nude and to check out more of her 18+ content.

After news of her eldest daughter Sami Sheen announced her OnlyFans page, Richards soon followed, charging $25 per month for exclusive content. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to support her oldest child’s decision, telling Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Everyone has been supportive of Richards’ decision, including her husband Aaron Phypers, who helps her create her spicy content. She said on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?'”

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.

