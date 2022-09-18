Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.

Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son Prince George to the late Queen’s funeral, but for a very calculated reason. It’s reported that their aides have been urging this move to “send a powerful symbolic message to the public about the monarchy” and “reassure the nation of the order of succession.”

Basically, they want George to come to remind everyone that the British royal family bloodline is secure and on track.

A new report from Page Six recently came out that the couple is also considering taking their daughter Princess Charlotte to the funeral but have concluded that their youngest, Prince Louis is too young to attend. We’ll just have to wait and see if we see their faces tomorrow.

Queen Elizabeth II was a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth was the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times, takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II. Pre-order before its release in early 2023.

Image: Pegasus Books Pegasus Books.

Pre-Order 'Queen of Our Times' by Robert Hardman $21.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

