Kate Middleton Subtly Honors Queen Elizabeth II By Wearing Something She ‘Wore Every Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is honoring the late Queen in with her unique and loving style choices. For the lunch reception on Sept 17 at Buckingham Palace, Kate, Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla gathered for the governors-general of the Commonwealth nations. While the Royal family has continued to wear black to show their mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, that isn’t stopping many royal family members from paying homage in their own way.

Along with Meghan Markle wearing the diamond and pearl drop earrings that the Queen gifted her, Kate wore something very dear to the late Queen. Oftentimes, people saw the Queen in a public outing rocking her three-tiered pearl necklace. Kate decided to honor the Queen by paying homage to her and her style by wearing the necklace for the occasion. According to former assistant private secretary Sam Cohen, the late Queen “wore the same pearl necklace every day,” per Town & Country.

Catherine, Princess of Wales Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Along with the necklace, Kate also wore the Queen’s earrings, something she’s done a few times, along with a brooch the Queen loved — all of which to be seen as loving tributes.

