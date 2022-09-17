Elle Macpherson Looks Like a Glowing Goddess in Only a Bikini Bottom & Loose Button-Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Macpherson is all about wellness and feeling her very best, and because of it, she’s been looking like a happy, glowing goddess.

On Sept 16, Macpherson uploaded a glowing, sexy photo of herself promoting something very dear to her: her wellness brand WelleCo. She uploaded the sensual photo with the caption, “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth — Buddha⁠ ⁠ Loving The Super Elixir™️ to fuel my mitochondria – Unflavoured at the moment. It’s the cleanest of all four flavours and it has no stevia. It helps my sense of vitality, strengthens my immune system, supports my digestive system and gives my skin a healthy glow.⁠”

In the photo, we see a relaxed and toned Macpherson lounging in a white bikini bottom and a white button-down with only one button buttoned. She’s also letting her natural beach waves free, gliding throughout her back, with a gorgeous sunhat protecting her face. She looked absolutely stunning, mysterious, and glowing in this rare snapshot, and we love it!

The supermodel is also posing with her Super Elixir™ green powder, which is a natural health powder that was a 2022 Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Award Winner.

“There’s one thing being 20 and gorgeous with legs up to your armpits and beautiful tight skin, and there’s another thing to be 51. Finally, you get to the stage and say, ‘I have been known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and felt really not confident and sure of myself,’” she said to Australia’s Sunrise talk show per HuffPost. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’”

