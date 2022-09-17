New Details of Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Outing Show That Her & Tom Brady’s Marriage May Be Rockier Than Reported

It’s no secret that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s marriage has been a bit rocky since he announced his un-retirement earlier this year, with the latest news being that the pair are reportedly in separate houses now. But new sightings show that their relationship may be even rockier than that, with many witnesses saying that they saw Bündchen sobbing into her phone while in New York.

Per Page Six, the supermodel was walking alongside the Hudson River Park, near the apartment, she and Brady shared while crying into her phone. While no one is certain who she was talking to, there has been speculation that it was Brady. One witness said, “Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone.”

While there is still hope that the power couple will get through this rough patch, things are not looking great for the couple. Bündchen has apparently had multiple conversations with Brady about being more present with her and their three children, but it’s seemingly been unfruitful.

Most recently, she gave a powerful interview for Elle where she talked about their dynamic and how she wants a change. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams… “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose, and now it’s going to be my turn,” she said.

