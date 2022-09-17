Melania Trump Did Not Agree on Donald Trump’s Handling of COVID, Despite the White House Superspreaders She Hosted

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many have argued that Melania Trump and Donald Trump never quite seemed like a united pair throughout his presidency, but just as many believed, they shared similar core values. However, multiple new books show that that might not be the case. In fact, it seemed as though they disagreed on a huge issue: COVID-19.

In reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker’s new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021

(soon-to-be-released on Sept 20), they claimed that former First Lady Melania wasn’t a big fan of Donald’s plan on going about the COVID-19 pandemic. To put it bluntly, she basically said he was screwing it all up. Glasser and Baker claimed Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”

Pre-Order 'The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021' $27.49, originally $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

She also allegedly told Donald, “You’re blowing this. This is serious. It’s going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you’re taking it.” To which he said, “You worry too much. Forget it.”

Despite this, however, many aren’t forgetting the fact that Melania herself played a hand in hosting a slew of superspreader events. Another book by Michael Bender called Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost claimed that she tried to limit the number of guests over for political parties, with her allegedly saying that the events made her “uncomfortable.” However, she ended up hosting multiple holiday parties during a COVID-19 surge in Dec 2020 and the infamous New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

With the fallout of the Trump presidency, everyone involved in those four years seems to be rehabilitating their public image in the most obvious way: selling a book and spilling supposed secrets. Everyone was ready to talk, especially Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. The author of the Trump tell-all I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, gives readers a first account of what the Trump presidency was like behind closed doors. Grisham’s claims and allegations are serious enough to consider picking up this book and potentially never putting it down.

Image: Harper Harper.

I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here for more Trump family tell-all books.

