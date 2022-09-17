Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Uninvited to This Essential Event Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were making strides with the rest of the British royal family, they got uninvited to another event. According to a new report from the UK’s Telegraph, Harry and Meghan can’t attend Queen Elizabeth II’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace. While they were originally invited, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly said that the event is for “working royals only.”

Many world leaders will be in attendance, including US President Joe Biden, but it seems this is yet another event which Harry and Meghan will be excluded from.

There have been many events ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s awaited funeral on Sept 19 at Buckingham Palace, including where Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Middleton walked around the palace area to reconnect with the British people. There have been so hiccups along the way to the day, including some snubs towards Meghan and a man rushing to the late Queen’s casket during the memorial, per Newsweek.

Only time will tell on how everything will go ahead of the somber day, but many are hopeful for a peaceful day of mourning for their departed Queen.

