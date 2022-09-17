Salma Hayek Was the Pinnacle of Glamour in a Dramatic & Sparkling Gucci Gown

When Salma Hayek goes into an award show or event, you know all eyes will be on her. Over the years, Hayek has rocked some insanely gorgeous, sparkling gowns to wear on the red carpet (and she’s wowed every single time!) And her appearance at the first-ever Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner was no different!

As one of the co-chairs for the event to raise money for domestic violence survivors, everyone was itching to see if Hayek would arrive (and who she’d be wearing!) As promised, Hayek arrived in head-to-toe glamour, making everyone’s jaws drop with every detail of her Gucci gown and an overall dark, Old Hollywood-esque ensemble. See the photos below:

Salma Hayek. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation.

Salma Hayek. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

As you can see, she came to bring the drama, the flair, and of course, the stunning statement jewelry! For the dinner event, Hayek donned a sparkling black A-line gown from Gucci, paired with a fluffy black shawl and matching bag. To seal the deal that this look was a dramatic masterpiece for the eyes, she also paired the dazzling look with statement jewelry of all kinds, like a black and white diamond necklace, chunky rings, and glimmering stud earrings. She pulled her hair up into a tight bun, with minimal makeup for that fresh-faced glow!

It’s safe to say everyone was staring in awe of Hayek (and awwed when she and her husband Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault were all lovey-dovey on the red carpet!)

In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, Hayek talked about how she doesn’t think all of her looks were a hit (specifically the ensemble she wore to the Eyes Wide Shut premiere!) But while she was making playful jabs at her past looks, she said, “At least I’m creative! I love that girl that took chances!”

