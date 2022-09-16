Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend James Tupper & Her Son Homer Laffoon Are Reportedly Battling Over Her Estate

Over one month after Anne Heche died from her injuries sustained in multiple car crashes, there is already a legal battle being waged. Her oldest son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon, stepped up to take control of her estate after she died without a will. Now, Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper, who is also the father to her youngest son, Atlas, 13, claims the estate was left to him.

This latest court battle is only going to make her death even more tragic with two sides of the family fighting over her property. Tupper is objecting to Homer’s court filing with his own suit that alleges Heche gave him full authority over her estate in a January 2011 email, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Anne Heche's upcoming memoir will address the details of her relationship with talk-show host, Ellen DeGeneres. https://t.co/y10NQmERbK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2022

“FYI In case I die tomorrow, and anyone asks,” the court-submitted email reads. “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25. When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children.”

Tupper reportedly has concerns that at 20 years old, Homer isn’t ready to handle such a big responsibility since he quit his “university studies and [is] not working to support himself.” The actor also dropped the bombshell that Homer was estranged from his mother at the time of her death and changed the locks on his mother’s residence, thereby not allowing Atlas “to gain entry to this apartment since his mother’s death” to collect his belongings. With a court date set for Oct 11, this might be the start of a family showdown that Heche probably never wanted to happen.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.