David Beckham Didn’t Ask for VIP Treatment to Pay His Respects to Queen Elizabeth II

David Beckham got in line just like any other British citizen to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. As a celebrity, he might have been able to get a fast pass to the front, but he waited for over 13 hours to bid his fond farewell.

The former soccer star reportedly hit “The Queue,” the nickname social media has called the never-ending line, around 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to Page Six. Looking handsome in a black suit with a black cap, Beckham carried an umbrella just in case it started raining. There were even reports he bought donuts for other people waiting for hours to stave off their hunger. He finally made it into Westminster Hall by 3:15 p.m., but by then everyone knew they had a celebrity in their midst.

David Beckham GETTY IMAGES.

Once he reached his destination, he was surrounded by media and the police, who guarded his safety because fans were clamoring for photos. Beckham explained to ITV why he wanted to honor the Queen, even if it meant standing in line in the middle of the night. “I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way. If my grandparents would have been here today, I know that they would have wanted to be here,” he said. “So I am here on their behalf and on behalf of my family and obviously to celebrate with everyone else.”

Beckham received his OBE, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2003 for his contributions to soccer. It’s a precious memory for the 47-year-old athlete. “I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty,” he summed up. “It’s a sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left.”

