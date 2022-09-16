The latest season of The Voice has fans extra excited, as Gwen Stefani is returning to the show as a judge alongside her playfully competitive husband, country star Blake Shelton. This season marks the “Rich Girl” singer’s first return to the vocal competition show since 2020 — and since she and Shelton, whom she met and fell in love with on the show, got married in 2021.

“I think we have a soft spot [for each other],” Stefani, 52, told PEOPLE. “I was nervous to come back. I’ve said this already, but I was because I didn’t know what it would be like. Because it is different. He’s my husband. That’s crazy. I already won. I already won. I can’t win again, right?”

The couple first met in 2014 when Stefani joined The Voice. A year later, they had both gone through divorces and found themselves bonding as they respectively worked through their dissolving relationships. Shelton ended his four-year marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and a few months later in October, Stefani confirmed her split from Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was married for 13 years and shares three children: Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma.

Shortly after, the two were sparking dating rumors, thanks to their undeniable chemistry on the show. By November, the two were officially an item. Stefani previously credited her husband with helping her heal from her split from Rossdale.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing—you know, trying to build my life again,” Stefani told Shape in 2019. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

On October 27, 2020, Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement after Shelton proposed in Oklahoma. The Voice judges got married in a very country wedding at Shelton’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

Shelton is famous for teasing and cracking jokes, which is why fans are always pleasantly surprised when he takes an earnest moment to gush about his wife. Last year, Shelton reflected on “the greatest” thing that happened to him because of The Voice: “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here,” he said at the time.

“It’s hard to resist Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me,” Shelton concluded.

The cool couple returns to The Voice on September 19, 2022.

