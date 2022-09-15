Anne Heche’s Posthumous Memoir Will Tell Fans ‘Once and for All’ About Her Ellen DeGeneres Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The tragic loss of Anne Heche is still being felt by her family and friends, but plans are still moving full-speed ahead for her memoir, Call Me Anne

. The posthumous book is set to be released on Jan. 24, 2023, and will feature her side to the story of her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

The duo, who began dating in 1997, made headlines when they revealed that they were dating in an era when it was challenging for many Hollywood celebrities to be in an openly gay relationship. “I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen,” wrote Heche, in an expert obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else.”

Heche shared that she wasn’t sure how to identify her sexuality at the time. “Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought. ‘What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender,’ I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did.” That’s why she felt compelled to tell her side of the story, “once and for all.”

The memoir will be a follow-up to her first publication, Call Me Crazy, which was published in 2001, and is now a hot (and expensive) out-of-print book. The late actress has long-discussed the fact that her career stalled after her relationship with DeGeneres, and then she felt blacklisted by the former talk-show host after they broke up. Heche felt it was time to let her voice be heard before her life was sadly cut short.

