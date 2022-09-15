William & Kate’s Move to Adelaide Cottage May Be Temporary as Royal Real Estate Shuffle Begins

There has been so much going on in the royal family with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Not only is the world mourning her loss, but there are also a lot of changes ahead behind the palace walls — and that includes real estate.

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a very calculated move to Adelaide Cottage this summer so their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, could have a more normal childhood outside of London. With the death of the Queen, the family’s time at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle may be temporary. The change in their titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales has a lot to do with it as King Charles III would like the couple to move into Windsor Castle and make that their prime residence.

That’s a big change from Adelaide Cottage which doesn’t even have living quarters available for the staff — and the couple likes it that way — it is very private. Moving to Windsor Castle is more upheaval for the children, so William and Kate are reportedly going to hold off on any additional changes for now. “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years, but things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now,” a royal insider told The Telegraph.

That means that William and Kate are not going to rush a move to Windsor Castle. They are letting the kids get settled in their new home, their new school, and grieve that loss of their great-grandmother. The source also noted that “for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children” as they navigate their royal roles, yet still have as much freedom in their youth as possible. It highlights how dramatic the royal shift will be on so many levels after Queen Elizabeth’s steady 70-year reign.

