Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW

Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.

The 68-year-old supermodel wore a blush-pink floral dress that hugged her gorgeous curves which she paired with a baby-pink coat that complemented the feminine outfit. Cook went for a bolder pink outfit with a shift dress silhouette as she tightly held onto her mom’s hand as they passed the throngs of photographers. The 24-year-old model is truly her mom’s doppelgänger, especially with their matching hairstyles with soft waves and long bangs.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors.

The close duo is often spotted doing things together, and Cook even went as far as to replace her mom on Dancing With the Stars when Brinkley was injured during rehearsal. “I was so scared, but that was the reason I had to do it,” she told People in 2019. “I had to surpass the fear. I had to be stronger than the things that scare me. [My mom] told me to have fun with it and to not let fear stop me from doing any of it.” That nerve-wracking experience only bonded them even more — Brinkley and Cook are not only mother and daughter, but they are also BFFs.

Judging from the fun they had at the Michael Kors show, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more joint projects on the horizon. Brinkley and Cook are keeping it all in the family!

