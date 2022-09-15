Anne Hathaway Perfectly Recreated a Devil Wears Prada Moment With Anna Wintour at NYFW in These Must-See Photos

No one expected 2006 to play into Wednesday’s New York Fashion Week show for Michael Kors. A wonderful Hollywood throwback came to life when The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway was seated next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who the Miranda Priestly character was reportedly inspired by.

To make the moment even more epic, Hathaway, who is always styled perfectly, showed up looking like her character Andy after the glamorous makeover. She wore a black turtleneck and skirt, keeping her look chic and simple while letting her chocolate brown croc-print leather jacket be the show-stopping piece. The 39-year-old actress put her hair in a high ponytail with natural makeup and a pop of color on her lips… which looks very much like an outfit Andy wore in the film. It’s a genius look and one that drew a ton of attention to the fashion show.

Anne Hathaway, ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ Barry Wetcher/TM & Copyright(c)20th Century Fox Film Corp./All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection.

Twitter definitely noticed the real-life crossover and was screaming in delight over the pop-culture moment. “anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me,” one user wrote. Another added, “Anne Hathaway recreating one of her looks from The Devil Wears Prada while sat next to Anna Wintour is a moment that will be studied by historians.” With Wintour next to her in her signature black sunglasses with her short bob — we are dying to know if they were both a part of the planning committee.

Anne Hathaway Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors.

If that wasn’t iconic enough, they were joined by tennis legend Serena Williams, who looked gorgeous in a hot-pink suit paired with a light-pink sequin top — what a striking trio! We have no idea who designed this seating chart for the Michael Kors show, but they deserve a raise for creating a moment we’ve been waiting almost two decades for.

