Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Joined William & Kate for Dinner After Reported Ban From a Prior Meal

After reports of the royals gathering for a family dinner following Queen Elizabeth’s casket procession, we’re wondering if they’re healing their wounds or stacking up more grievances.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate for an “intimate dinner,” which is being perceived as another hopeful sign of the brothers putting an end to their nearly four-year rift. The Sun shared “the family affair was a small and private gathering with no pictures released.”

This royal dinner comes on the heels of a more exclusive family meal that Harry was reportedly banned from attending. Daily Mail wrote that according to an anonymous source, “Two dinners were being hosted on the royal estate that night and there was a clear divide: One was for the new king and his heir, the other was for the rest of the family.”

Prince Harry breaking down during the Queen’s procession demonstrate the close knit bond the two shared. https://t.co/Vy7bjD7hqM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 14, 2022

The publication shared, “Instead of joining his father, King Charles III and his older brother at Birkhall, Harry remained at Balmoral with the Queen’s other children; Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.”

Camila was also reportedly in attendance at the dinner with Charles and William, although it’s unclear if Kate was invited or not.

Another source gave reasoning to The Sun regarding Harry’s unwelcome presence, saying, “He could not be trusted. How do they know he won’t write about it? Even if there is no time to update the book he could have told Meghan and it could have been blabbed. There was a lot to talk about so it was best to keep it to the King, Queen, and heir.”

Prince Harry’s memoir might be releasing sooner than originally planned.

https://t.co/GrIocUCbVR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 13, 2022

Although they’re being forced to spend time together in the wake of Her Majesty’s passing, it sounds like the dynamic of the royal family is still very tense. While they’re putting on a good front for the public and out of respect for the Queen, Harry’s upcoming memoir is clearly a source of tension that seems to be hanging over the family’s heads, making a reconciliation nearly impossible at the moment.

Prince Harry’s memoir is speculated to be released this November, and the royal family is reportedly “keen to avoid Prince Harry and Meghan until his bombshell memoir is released,” according to The Sun.

The brothers and family will gather again on Monday for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. After that, it sounds like things will be put on ice until Harry’s highly anticipated memoir is released.

