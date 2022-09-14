These Prince Harry Photos From the Queen’s Procession Remind Us How Close He Was With His Grandmother

Wednesday was a tough day for the royal family as they started the final process of saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. They are not only mourning the loss of the Queen, but the royals also grieving their beloved family member. Seeing Prince Harry in a very emotional state is a reminder of how close they were as grandmother and grandson.

After the solemn procession of bringing Queen Elizabeth’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Prince Harry was spotted covering his eyes with his hand — presumably to wipe away tears — as he held the official program in his hand. He last saw his grandmother in person during her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June where he introduced her to his daughter, Lilibet — those will be memories to last a lifetime.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The Duke of Sussex also shared a very personal message about the Queen which indicates how much she meant to him, especially after he lost his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age. This relationship likely became even more important to him during his formative years. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he said in a statement. Now, it is his wife who offers him comfort during such a difficult moment in Harry’s life.



There might also be some sadness about the time lost — a pandemic and a necessary move across the Atlantic for his family — took away some of those quality moments together. However, Harry knows how much he meant to her and how much she meant to him.

