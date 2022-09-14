Paulina Porizkova Reveals She Actually Felt the ‘Least Sexy’ When She Was the Most Fertile

Paulina Porizkova is at it again on her Instagram account, driving deep discussions about aging. This time, the 57-year-old supermodel is talking about the times in her life when she felt the least sexy — and the answer might surprise you.

Porizkova is questioning the way society describes women as they start to age. She notes that they are often called “Thirsty. Desperate. Hungry for attention. Pathetic” if they try to show off their body in the way a Gen-Z or Millennial woman does on social media. Of course, she’s getting her point across with a stunning snapshot of herself applying makeup at a vanity. The focus isn’t on her face, though, it’s on her butt, which is cheekily on display in a thong bodysuit, because she wants you to pay attention to the message. (See the photo HERE.)

Paulina Porizkova is celebrating the long weekend with a bikini snapshot and a thought-provoking conversation. https://t.co/8BjwSf1TDD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 5, 2022

The supermodel poses the question wondering if sexiness is somehow tied to fertility. She wrote, “Since we no longer can breed- we should no longer be seductive? If so, we women accept that female bodies are in existence to only please men and carry their seed. Our pleasure and desires are irrelevant.” That’s when she reveals that “the least sexy” time in her life was when she was “most fertile” and “a mother to young children.” There’s a reason she felt like this, too. “Because my body wasn’t mine- it belonged to my children,” Porizkova continued. “Now, when I have reclaimed it, I’m supposed to hide it?”

It’s pretty obvious what her answer is going to be since she often shares nude and semi-nude photos of her fit body on her social media page. Porizkova is tired of the ageism narrative, so if you think she’s going to cover up when she is feeling virile and sexy, you might want to read the final sentence on her post. “Nah,” she summed up. “Don’t think so.”

