Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Knew She Was Going Through Menopause Before She Did

We love a man who’s in touch with the female experience, and Kelly Ripa‘s husband Mark Consuelos seems to be just the type.

During a conversation with Haute Living about her upcoming book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Ripa shared a chuckle-worthy revelation she had during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hinting at what’s to come in her book, Ripa said, “I will definitely include that time during the pandemic that I thought my husband got me pregnant,” continuing, “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’ He really had to walk on eggshells here [by explaining to me that I was probably going through menopause].”

The couple has three kids together: 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 19-year-old Joaquin. Upon realizing she was not pregnant with a fourth, Ripa hilariously shared “I was really grateful that I was not going to have to explain to my kids that they were about to meet their new sibling.”

Ripa’s book, set to release on September 27, openly details her and Consuelos’ sex life, which they’re known for shamelessly sharing, as well as her experience as an empty-nester, tales of getting older and “how Ripa learned to not give a damn,” joining the Live show with then-co-host Regis Philbin, and more.

The talk show host shared her hopes for the book’s ultimate takeaway, saying, “I think that in life, as a woman, you have to self-advocate. I’ve been called ambitious, but not in a good way. I’ve been called exacting, also not in a good way. But these are actually really great things, and I think that the fear of not being liked overlies our best intuitions about entering into business arrangements, or contract negotiations, and more often than not, I have come away asking for less than what I know the fair market value of a person like me is. ‘Know your worth,’ as [Morning Joe co-host] Mika Brzezinski always says. Know your value and hold your value. Don’t offer yourself at a discount.”

Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is available for pre-order

now.

