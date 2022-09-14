Michelle Branch Hits the Pause Button on Divorce From Patrick Carney Amid Possible Reconciliation

Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney’s marriage has been on a wild roller-coaster ride over the last month. Things have been moving so quickly that they decided to take a step back and put a pause on their divorce.

This latest news comes on the heels of the “Everywhere” singer accusing her husband of cheating on her while he was out on tour. She was also arrested for domestic violence on Aug. 10 after a fight she was having with Carney turned physical — those charges have since been dropped. With two young children, four-year-old son Rhys, and daughter Willie, seven months, from her marriage to Carney, and her 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau, to think about — Branch admitted to People that she has some regrets to how she reacted to the marital difficulties.

Michelle Branch is taking time to focus on herself following the unexpected separation from her husband. https://t.co/oiJHhHEoeT — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 6, 2022

The 39-year-old musician is now asking for the media to back off just a bit, even though she knows she escalated the public interest in her marriage. “I definitely shouldn’t have taken to Twitter to say anything,” she said. “Here I am saying, ‘Please respect our privacy,’ but I’m the one who said it to the world.” It’s a lesson learned for Branch as she and Carney navigate their issues behind closed doors while promoting her new album, The Trouble With Fever, which they worked on together.

For now, Branch is keeping things vague, telling the media outlet, “I’m still living in it right now and it’s still changing by the hour.” However, they did take a major step in suspending the divorce for six months, according to court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 13. “As evidenced by the signatures below,” the papers read. “The parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation.” Hopefully, this will be the start of a peaceful —and healthy — relationship chapter for Branch and Carney.

