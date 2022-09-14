Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles.

Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet, and a simple gold chain.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford STEFANIE KEENAN/Getty Images.

Her rising supermodel daughter sported a little black dress with sheer cutouts along the side and strappy sandals to match. The women looked like they were enjoying the time they were spending together as they supported Enninful’s new publication. Gerber, who turned 21 on Sept. 3, was recently honored by her mom on Instagram in celebration of her milestone birthday. “I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world,” Crawford wrote. “Your curiosity, kindness, and sense of adventure continue to inspire me. I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you! Continue to thrive this year and always.”

With both women thriving in their careers — separately and together — it’s amazing to see two generations embraced by the fashion industry. It proves that there is room for people in all seasons of their lives to shine on the runway and beyond.

