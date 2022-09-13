Helena Christensen Rules the NYFW Runway at 53 With Long Legs & a Golden Glow

Helena Christensen is 53 years old and has no intentions of slowing down when it comes to strutting down the runway. The supermodel was seen setting the runway on fire with her gorgeous glow at the Vogue World show at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

Wearing a stunning gold sequin gown that sparkle from every angle, Christensen looked so happy to be back on the catwalk. The design of the dress had one sleeve artfully placed in an off-the-shoulder cut while the show-stopping moment was the high-cut slit the flaunted her toned legs when she walked. The outfit had a little edge to it, too. Instead of a pair of delicate strappy sandals, she wore black Doc Martens boots, a slicked-back bun, and bronzed skin to complete the look.

Helena Christensen JP Yim/Getty Images.

Christensen loves that she’s been able to continue her career into her 50s, but she does look back at that special moment in time when she and fellow supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista were the toast of the fashion industry. “It was a lot to take in from a very young age because each job was an experience in itself and we used to shoot all over the world,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. “There have been movies made [chronicling that particular time in the 1980s and ’90s], but I don’t think it’s possible for anyone to ever make a movie about what it was really like. That secret will stay with us girls and we always laugh about it. We all know how crazy and amazing it is that we were given that strange opportunity.”

Helena Christensen Sean Zanni/Getty Images.

It’s incredible because that group of women are all still working and breaking down those former age barriers that had models retiring at the age of 40. Christensen is just one supermodel thriving in her career while showing off that 53 is fabulous.

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.