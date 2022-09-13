Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Showed Off Her Bare Breasts on the NYFW Runway

As the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff know that all eyes are on her when it comes to her modeling career. She’s been working the runway for New York Fashion Week and the Prabal Gurung show might have been her most provocative one yet.

Wearing a green top with flowing fabric, a black leather skirt, and black gloves, the 23-year-old model strutted down the catwalk with her bare breasts showing. (See the photos HERE.) She looked confident with her edgy look that also featured tattoos, sky-high heels, and slicked-back hair — Emhoff was showing off her fierce side without any nerves about showing off a little skin.

Emhoff became one of the breakout stars (along with Amanda Gorman) from Joe Biden’s 2021 presidential inauguration. Her quirky, hipster sense of style caught the eye of IMG Models and before long, she was booking work alongside some of fashion’s most notable faces. Calling her newfound fame “just the wildest thing” to ELLE magazine, she had to expect some type of recognition when her dad is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — but honestly, she was flabbergasted by all of the attention.

“Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all! Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it,” she shared “But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know? I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person.’ ” That all changed in a blink of an eye as Emhoff continues to make her mark with some of the modeling industry’s biggest names — she’s a star now, too.

Before you go, click here to see Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s big blended family.